    Coast Guard Cutter Resolute returns home, offloads approximately $55M worth of drugs in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Resolute unload interdicted narcotics onto the pier, Jan. 29, 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. Armed Coast Guardsmen stood watch over the interdicted drugs to ensure security and accountability of the seized contraband. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911467
    VIRIN: 240129-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110099302
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Resolute returns home, offloads approximately $55M worth of drugs in St. Petersburg, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG; Drug; LE; Coast Guard;

