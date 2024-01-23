Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    240123-N-HI500-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO's strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911422
    VIRIN: 240123-N-HI500-1002
    Filename: DOD_110098870
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit NAS Sigonella, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Master Chief Petty Officer of Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    MCPON James Honea
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

