Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit NAS Sigonella

240123-N-HI500-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 23, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO's strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|01.23.2024
|01.29.2024 10:19
|B-Roll
|911422
|240123-N-HI500-1002
|DOD_110098870
|00:03:38
|SIGONELLA, IT
|2
|2
