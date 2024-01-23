Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M-SHORAD Operation Eastern Flank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SLOVAKIA

    12.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) Stryker conducts maneuver training on the Eastern Flank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911403
    VIRIN: 231218-A-KX519-5497
    Filename: DOD_110098789
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-SHORAD Operation Eastern Flank, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Slovak Republic (Slovakia)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stryker
    Stronger Together
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT