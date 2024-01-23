Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Focus 24: Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A soldier assigned to 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, engages a targets with M240b machine guns during Lightning Focus 24 at the Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024.
    Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911392
    VIRIN: 240123-A-YG900-1000
    Filename: DOD_110098542
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Lightning Focus 24: Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    StrongerTogether
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

