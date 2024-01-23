Lightning Focus 24: Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A soldier assigned to 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, engages a targets with M240b machine guns during Lightning Focus 24 at the Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024.

Lightning Focus 2024 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM

(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)