    NATO Secretary General meets with the Prime Minister of Montenegro

    BELGIUM

    01.26.2024

    The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 26 January 2024.
    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911390
    VIRIN: 240126-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098518
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    SG
    SG remarks

