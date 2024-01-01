U.S. Navy Sailors lead a first aid training course at the Bible Baptist Church in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 17, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 20:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911373
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-RM312-4005
|Filename:
|DOD_110098350
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WENO, FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1; First Aid Training Course, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
