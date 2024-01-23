Recruiters Attend Phillipsburg School Board

U.S. Army Sergeant Ryan Vance with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard attend a school board meeting at Phillipsburg Highschool, Phillipsburg, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. Recruiters need to ensure a strong relationship with their communities in order to maintain mission success in recruiting and retention. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)
|01.09.2024
|01.28.2024 19:03
|Briefings
|911370
|240109-A-pj092-3539
|DOD_110098304
|00:00:59
|PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, US
|0
|0
