    Recruiters Attend Phillipsburg School Board

    PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Sergeant Ryan Vance with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard attend a school board meeting at Phillipsburg Highschool, Phillipsburg, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024. Recruiters need to ensure a strong relationship with their communities in order to maintain mission success in recruiting and retention. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911370
    VIRIN: 240109-A-pj092-3539
    Filename: DOD_110098304
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, US

