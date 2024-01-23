USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Departs for 4th Fleet Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 28, 2024, for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Leyte Gulf will operate with regional partners to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance U.S. maritime posture and counter threats such as illicit drug trafficking. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir S. Gill)