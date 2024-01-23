Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Departs for 4th Fleet Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Manvir Gill 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 28, 2024, for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Leyte Gulf will operate with regional partners to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance U.S. maritime posture and counter threats such as illicit drug trafficking. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir S. Gill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911368
    VIRIN: 240128-N-IO903-2001
    Filename: DOD_110098210
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Departs for 4th Fleet Deployment, by PO3 Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

