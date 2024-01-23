USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Departs for 4th Fleet Deployment

The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 28, 2024, for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Leyte Gulf will operate with regional partners to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance U.S. maritime posture and counter threats such as illicit drug trafficking. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir S. Gill)
|01.28.2024
|01.28.2024 14:49
|B-Roll
|911368
|240128-N-IO903-2001
|DOD_110098210
|00:01:10
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|2
|2
USS Leyte Gulf Deploys from Norfolk to U.S. 4th Fleet
