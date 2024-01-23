The Defense Logistics Agency 56th Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony celebrates team DLA and the amazing accomplishments of 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911366
|VIRIN:
|240125-D-GC213-8675
|Filename:
|DOD_110098051
|Length:
|01:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 56th Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT