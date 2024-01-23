Faces of the Flight Deck - Crash and Salvage

A video showcasing one of the roles of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler when assigned to crash and salvage in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 07:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911356
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-VX022-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097992
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
