    Faces of the Flight Deck - Crash and Salvage

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing one of the roles of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler when assigned to crash and salvage in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 07:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911356
    VIRIN: 240126-N-VX022-2001
    Filename: DOD_110097992
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    This work, Faces of the Flight Deck - Crash and Salvage, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABH
    CVN73
    Crash and Salvage
    USSGW
    Faces of the Flight Deck

