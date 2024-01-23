Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

Retired Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn's Commanding Officer Cmdr. George J. Sepel's account of the vessel's collision during a Coast Guard symposium at the Coast Guard Academy, July 2017, New Haven, Connecticut. The Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 28, 1980, and 23 members of the crew were lost. (Coast Guard video)
