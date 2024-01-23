B Roll: I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing Command Master Chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquishes command to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, oncoming command master chief of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele, Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, and Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 22:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911335
|VIRIN:
|240126-M-ST088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097592
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
