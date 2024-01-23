82nd Airborne Division St Michael's Jump 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Falcon Brigade in conjunction with the rest of the Division and the Chaplains of the Division conducted a St Michael's Jump at Sicily Drop Zone November 7th, 2023 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. St Michael is the patron saint of the Airborne community and this jump allows the Unit Ministry Teams to connect with Paratroopers as well as offer an opportunity of a special jump within the Division and Airborne Culture. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

