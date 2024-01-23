The Falcon Brigade in conjunction with the rest of the Division and the Chaplains of the Division conducted a St Michael's Jump at Sicily Drop Zone November 7th, 2023 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. St Michael is the patron saint of the Airborne community and this jump allows the Unit Ministry Teams to connect with Paratroopers as well as offer an opportunity of a special jump within the Division and Airborne Culture. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911325
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-JI367-6721
|Filename:
|DOD_110097310
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division St Michael's Jump 2023, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airborne operations
