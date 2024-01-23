Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division St Michael's Jump 2023

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The Falcon Brigade in conjunction with the rest of the Division and the Chaplains of the Division conducted a St Michael's Jump at Sicily Drop Zone November 7th, 2023 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. St Michael is the patron saint of the Airborne community and this jump allows the Unit Ministry Teams to connect with Paratroopers as well as offer an opportunity of a special jump within the Division and Airborne Culture. U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

