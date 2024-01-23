Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSG 45 farewell

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The 45th Surgeon General of the Army and former Commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle receives a thunderous applause from Army Medicine leadership at the conclusion of his last briefing as TSG 45.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911312
    VIRIN: 240124-A-AM516-2609
    Filename: DOD_110097110
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    goodbye
    army medicine
    TSG
    Dingle
    TSG45

