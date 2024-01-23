433rd Airlift Wing crew uses the C-5M Super Galaxy to take two HH60G Pavehawk helicopters belonging to the 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base, FL to Davis Monthan Air Force Base, AZ for retirement at the 309th AMARG.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911288
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-RT682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110096717
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th AS Airlift Helicopters to Retire, Usher In Next Generation, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
