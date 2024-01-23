Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68th AS Airlift Helicopters to Retire, Usher In Next Generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Video by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    433rd Airlift Wing crew uses the C-5M Super Galaxy to take two HH60G Pavehawk helicopters belonging to the 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base, FL to Davis Monthan Air Force Base, AZ for retirement at the 309th AMARG.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911288
    VIRIN: 240124-F-RT682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110096717
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th AS Airlift Helicopters to Retire, Usher In Next Generation, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    920th Rescue Wing
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    433rd Airlift Wing
    309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group
    Patrick Space Force Base
    C-5M Super Galaxy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT