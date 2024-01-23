437th AMXS performs maintenance on C-17 during EXPLODEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintain a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)