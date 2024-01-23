U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintain a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911281
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-PT849-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110096662
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 437th AMXS performs maintenance on C-17 during EXPLODEO, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT