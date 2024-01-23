Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th AMXS performs maintenance on C-17 during EXPLODEO

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintain a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911281
    VIRIN: 240122-F-PT849-1002
    Filename: DOD_110096662
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th AMXS performs maintenance on C-17 during EXPLODEO, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III
    437th Airlift Wing
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    EXPLODEO

