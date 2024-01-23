Promotional video for the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 29-30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 12:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|911274
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-BK017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110096472
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Hill AFB Air Show - promo video 1, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
