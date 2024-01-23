Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Hill AFB Air Show - promo video 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by David Perry  

    Hill Air Force Base

    Promotional video for the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 29-30, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 12:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911274
    VIRIN: 240126-F-BK017-1001
    Filename: DOD_110096472
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Hill AFB Air Show - promo video 1, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hillairshow2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT