Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists PRENTISS BROWN in Detroit River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists the PRENTISS BROWN in the Detroit River at night, Jan. 24, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Taylor Peace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911272
    VIRIN: 240124-G-G0109-1004
    Filename: DOD_110096443
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay (WTGB 106) assists PRENTISS BROWN in Detroit River, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    Great Lakes
    Morro Bay
    Icebreaking
    Maritime Commerce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT