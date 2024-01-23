908th Airlift Wing received Integrated Aircraft Systems trainer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 908th Airlift Wing took delivery of an Integrated Aircraft Systems trainer on Wednesday, January 24, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The IAST is an inoperable AW-139 helicopter that will be used by aircrew trainees to learn and practice pre- and post-flight system checks for the MH-139, the military variant of the civilian AW-139.



Interview 1: Col. Christopher K. Lacouture, 908th Airlift Wing commander



Interview 2: Senior Master Sgt. Adam W. Childers, 908th Program Integration Office