    908th Airlift Wing received Integrated Aircraft Systems trainer

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Kelly 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing took delivery of an Integrated Aircraft Systems trainer on Wednesday, January 24, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The IAST is an inoperable AW-139 helicopter that will be used by aircrew trainees to learn and practice pre- and post-flight system checks for the MH-139, the military variant of the civilian AW-139.

    Interview 1: Col. Christopher K. Lacouture, 908th Airlift Wing commander

    Interview 2: Senior Master Sgt. Adam W. Childers, 908th Program Integration Office

