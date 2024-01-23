Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8: Victory To The Bold.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live-fire light armored vehicle range during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)