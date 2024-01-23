U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live-fire light armored vehicle range during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911265
|VIRIN:
|240121-M-BD159-9826
|Filename:
|DOD_110096375
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8: Victory To The Bold., by Sgt Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT