    Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8: Victory To The Bold.

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live-fire light armored vehicle range during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elton Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911265
    VIRIN: 240121-M-BD159-9826
    Filename: DOD_110096375
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/8: Victory To The Bold., by Sgt Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Live
    LAV
    BLT 1/8
    RUT

