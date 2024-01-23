492nd Fighter Generation Squadron support section daily ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Liberty Wing Airmen assigned to the 492 Fighter Generation Squadron prefrom daily operations at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 26, 2024. Through daily training, the 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon by U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)