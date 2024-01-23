Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    LCDR Angela Myers, acting Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia January 24, 2024. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of this week’s guest, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brody Lindstrom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 07:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911234
    VIRIN: 240124-N-LA645-9995
    Filename: DOD_110095933
    Length: 00:45:35
    Location: IO

    TAGS

    AFN
    Commanding Officer
    Radio Show
    Diego Garcia
    NSFDiegoGarcia

    OPTIONS

