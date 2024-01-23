LCDR Angela Myers, acting Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia January 24, 2024. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of this week’s guest, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brody Lindstrom.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 07:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911234
|VIRIN:
|240124-N-LA645-9995
|Filename:
|DOD_110095933
|Length:
|00:45:35
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
