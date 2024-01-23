Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detective OPSEC Oliver - Forgetful Frank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    OPSEC Oliver solves the case of the leaking of ship's movement. This spot was created to bring awareness to OPSEC responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 21:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911207
    VIRIN: 240118-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095460
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detective OPSEC Oliver - Forgetful Frank, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT