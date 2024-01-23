OPSEC Oliver solves the case of the leaking of ship's movement. This spot was created to bring awareness to OPSEC responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 21:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911207
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110095460
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Detective OPSEC Oliver - Forgetful Frank, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS
