Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Fleet commander kicks off Steadfast Defender 2024 - Split cut for media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, introduces and kicks off Steadfast Defender 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 20:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911203
    VIRIN: 240125-N-QI061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095440
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Fleet commander kicks off Steadfast Defender 2024 - Split cut for media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    STDE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT