Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil platform 130 miles offshore Brownsville, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi medevacs an ailing 28-year-old crewman from the Shell Perdido oil platform approximately 130 miles offshore Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024. The man had reportedly suffered an allergic reaction, but was in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911190
    VIRIN: 240124-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095083
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil platform 130 miles offshore Brownsville, Texas, by CPO Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    Uscg
    Corpus Christi
    oil platform
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT