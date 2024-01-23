An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi medevacs an ailing 28-year-old crewman from the Shell Perdido oil platform approximately 130 miles offshore Brownsville, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024. The man had reportedly suffered an allergic reaction, but was in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911190
|VIRIN:
|240124-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110095083
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil platform 130 miles offshore Brownsville, Texas, by CPO Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT