    Mortarman gunner operations

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Smith, a mortarman gunner with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, explains mortarman operations during exercise Northern Strike 24-1, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:33
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Winter Strike
    NS24-1
    Northern Strike 24-1

