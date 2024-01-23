Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Sustainment Brigade Conducts Physical Training Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a physical training competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. The event promoted team cooperation while also serving to improve physical readiness for troops. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    This work, 3rd Sustainment Brigade Conducts Physical Training Competition, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical training
    3ID
    competition
    pt

