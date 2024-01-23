Soldiers with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a physical training competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. The event promoted team cooperation while also serving to improve physical readiness for troops. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911173
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-QP205-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110094805
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Sustainment Brigade Conducts Physical Training Competition, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT