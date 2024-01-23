EXPLODEO Exercise Flights Underway at Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Charleston take off and land at Pope Army Airfield to load an Avenger Air Defense System onto a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO exemplifies JB Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
