    EXPLODEO Exercise Flights Underway at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Charleston take off and land at Pope Army Airfield to load an Avenger Air Defense System onto a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO exemplifies JB Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911167
    VIRIN: 240124-F-PT849-2001
    Filename: DOD_110094703
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    This work, EXPLODEO Exercise Flights Underway at Joint Base Charleston, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III
    437th Airlift Wing
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    EXPLODEO

