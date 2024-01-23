EXPLODEO Exercise Flights Underway at Joint Base Charleston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Charleston take off and land at Pope Army Airfield to load an Avenger Air Defense System onto a 437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft during EXPLODEO at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. EXPLODEO exemplifies JB Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)