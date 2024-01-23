Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Publishing in Military SOTL

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Paul Hoffman, Dr. Keith Beurskens, Ms. Angela Anderson, & Dr. William Eliason

    Publication in military journals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911163
    VIRIN: 231208-O-BO059-6048
    PIN: 202311
    Filename: DOD_110094645
    Length: 01:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Publishing in Military SOTL, by Michael Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Learning
    PME
    publication
    MSOTL Forum

