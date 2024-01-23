Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is the CIOR Military Competition?

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military competition is an annual competition for Reserve Soldiers. CIOR Military Competition is a team competition in which each member of the team must complete the competition events together. The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting on the first day, obstacle course and utility swimming on the second day, and orienteering with additional tasks like range estimation, map reading and hand grenade throwing on the third day.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:45
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: US

    NATO
    reserve
    Army Reserve
    CIOR
    CIORMILCOMP

