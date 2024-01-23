What is the CIOR Military Competition?

The Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military competition is an annual competition for Reserve Soldiers. CIOR Military Competition is a team competition in which each member of the team must complete the competition events together. The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting on the first day, obstacle course and utility swimming on the second day, and orienteering with additional tasks like range estimation, map reading and hand grenade throwing on the third day.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911153
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-SZ193-3391
|Filename:
|DOD_110094562
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT