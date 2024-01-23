A Day in the Life of a Stryker Mechanic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Jordan Oosting, Stryker Mechanic assigned to I Corps, performs daily inspections and maintenance on the MM1255 CVV Strykers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 19, 2024. Spc. Oosting explained how the Strykers are continuously modernizing and transforming with the emergence of new technologies to enhance readiness and performance in multi-domain operations on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)