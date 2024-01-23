Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a Stryker Mechanic

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc. Jordan Oosting, Stryker Mechanic assigned to I Corps, performs daily inspections and maintenance on the MM1255 CVV Strykers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 19, 2024. Spc. Oosting explained how the Strykers are continuously modernizing and transforming with the emergence of new technologies to enhance readiness and performance in multi-domain operations on the battlefields of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911147
    VIRIN: 240119-A-WB532-1009
    Filename: DOD_110094506
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    stryker
    mechanic
    armor
    jblm
    I Corps
    maintenance

