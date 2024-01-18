U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, accompanied by their spouses, are showcased in this video. The role of National Guard spouses enhances the health and well-being of service members. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911142
|VIRIN:
|240125-Z-IC909-2284
|Filename:
|DOD_110094249
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Bureau Celebrate National Spouses Day 2024, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Bureau
