    National Guard Bureau Celebrate National Spouses Day 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, accompanied by their spouses, are showcased in this video. The role of National Guard spouses enhances the health and well-being of service members. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911142
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-IC909-2284
    Filename: DOD_110094249
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Bureau Celebrate National Spouses Day 2024, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

