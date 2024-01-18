Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Park Ranger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers?

    Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?

    You can be a Park Ranger just like Karly!

    See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33

    U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911140
    VIRIN: 231121-A-ZS026-4759
    Filename: DOD_110094214
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Park Ranger, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Park Ranger
    careers
    Careers in STEM
    USACE Jobs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT