    Rappel Resolve II Interviews

    MONTE ROMANO , ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1st interview:
    2LT Jeremy Shepler
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion

    2nd interview:
    SPC Nathan Workman
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion

    3rd interview:
    1LT Phillip Limb
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion

    4th interview:
    SSG Jerry Reyes
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion

    5th interview:
    SGT Alec Liddon
    Truck Driver (88M)

    6th interview:
    2LT Harrison Thai
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911125
    VIRIN: 240122-A-IP596-6836
    Filename: DOD_110094101
    Length: 00:13:07
    Location: MONTE ROMANO , IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Resolve II Interviews, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    AFN Vicenza
    skysoldiers

