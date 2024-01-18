Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Command Chief of Air Education and Training Command highlights the need to accelerate force development to maintain our competitive advantage starting with our deliberate prioritization and investment in building our war-fighting noncommissioned officer corps.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911124
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-XX123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110094098
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO: The Backbone of the U.S. Air Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT