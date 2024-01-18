Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO: The Backbone of the U.S. Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Command Chief of Air Education and Training Command highlights the need to accelerate force development to maintain our competitive advantage starting with our deliberate prioritization and investment in building our war-fighting noncommissioned officer corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911124
    VIRIN: 240125-F-XX123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110094098
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO: The Backbone of the U.S. Air Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Noncommissioned officers
    Force Development
    AETC
    Advance Force Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT