CLEAN COPY TOC jump

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct a Tactical Operations Center jump, as part of exercise Repel Resolve II at Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Repel Resolve exercise series develops small-team lethality and experience, increasing the battalion's ability to operate across the Brigade Support Area of operation.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911118
    VIRIN: 240122-A-IP596-7954
    Filename: DOD_110094055
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    Italy
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    AFN Vicenza
    skysoldiers
    173rd Airborne Brigade

