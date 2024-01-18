Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Repel Resolve II exercise at Monte Romano

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Alexander Martinez, Range Technician, 7ATC, TSAE, RTSD South, explains the importance of the support of his unit during the team live-fire exercise, with M4 rifle, conducted at Monte Romano Italian training area as part of Repel Resolve II exercise. Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911110
    VIRIN: 240122-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110093948
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT

    This work, Repel Resolve II exercise at Monte Romano, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173RD Airborne Brigade
    BSB
    USArmy
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether

