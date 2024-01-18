Repel Resolve II exercise at Monte Romano

Alexander Martinez, Range Technician, 7ATC, TSAE, RTSD South, explains the importance of the support of his unit during the team live-fire exercise, with M4 rifle, conducted at Monte Romano Italian training area as part of Repel Resolve II exercise. Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 08:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911110
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110093948
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MONTE ROMANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
