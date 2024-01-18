Major General Evan L. Pettus, commander, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), is interviewed by Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell and Lt Col Jorge Serafin, the respective editors of Air University Press' Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs and Journal of the Americas.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911109
|VIRIN:
|240115-O-SU002-1245
|Filename:
|DOD_110093947
|Length:
|00:35:40
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 12, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT