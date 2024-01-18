AFN Spot: Are You Ready for AFN Now?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911095" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video spot featuring personnel assigned to American Forces Network to advertise the AFN Now app at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)