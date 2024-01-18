Pre-accident airfield drill B-Roll and interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Emergency responders conduct a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield, Jan. 23, 2024, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The drill tested the responders ability to react to a downed aircraft emergency scenario. Responders were required to make an assessment of the scene, extract mock casualties from a CH-47 Chinook, and treat mock casualties in addition to other rescue and recovery elements. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)



B-Roll includes interview of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Chambers, airfield safety officer for Desiderio Army Aifield

(00:02.00) "The airfield division conducts these pre-accident drills for many reasons, outside of being required. First, and perhaps most important, is the emergency response teams involved in the rescue and recovery operations. They conduct their training on a regular basis as individual life saving assets, but these training events give us the opportunity to synchronize our training into one collective complex exercise. We change the scenarios, we try to introduce new injects to try to diversify and maximize our training as much as possible for all players involved each quarter. Realism and the train to fight mentality that's absolutely vital for these types of training events."