video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 10, 2024) Anne Gebhards, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy speaks about the importance of the strategic location and capabilities of the Diego Garcia installations during a visit to the island Jan. 10, 2024. Diego Garcia is the largest of 55 islands that form the Chagos Archipelago. (U.S. Navy video by MC1 Marcus Stanley)