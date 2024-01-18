DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 10, 2024) Anne Gebhards, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy speaks about the importance of the strategic location and capabilities of the Diego Garcia installations during a visit to the island Jan. 10, 2024. Diego Garcia is the largest of 55 islands that form the Chagos Archipelago. (U.S. Navy video by MC1 Marcus Stanley)
|01.10.2024
|01.24.2024 19:14
|Interviews
|911065
|240110-N-KE644-1001
|DOD_110093332
|00:03:36
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|0
|0
