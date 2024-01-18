Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anne Gebhards- Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.10.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 10, 2024) Anne Gebhards, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy speaks about the importance of the strategic location and capabilities of the Diego Garcia installations during a visit to the island Jan. 10, 2024. Diego Garcia is the largest of 55 islands that form the Chagos Archipelago. (U.S. Navy video by MC1 Marcus Stanley)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 19:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911065
    VIRIN: 240110-N-KE644-1001
    Filename: DOD_110093332
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anne Gebhards- Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Navy
    Diego Garcia
    Gebhards

