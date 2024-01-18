EWTGPAC TACP B-Roll: Live-Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911051" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing support Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific’s Tactical Air Control Party course, call for fires during for a course evaluation on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 18, 2023. TACP Marines provide the operating forces with highly proficient personnel capable of executing air control in combat and contingency operations. The different military occupational specialties that make up a TACP are joint terminal attack controllers, forward air controllers, and joint fires observers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)