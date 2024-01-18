Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EWTGPAC TACP B-Roll: Live-Fire Exercise

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing support Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific’s Tactical Air Control Party course, call for fires during for a course evaluation on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 18, 2023. TACP Marines provide the operating forces with highly proficient personnel capable of executing air control in combat and contingency operations. The different military occupational specialties that make up a TACP are joint terminal attack controllers, forward air controllers, and joint fires observers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911051
    VIRIN: 231218-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110093071
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US

    This work, EWTGPAC TACP B-Roll: Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    TACP
    3rd MAW
    USMC News

