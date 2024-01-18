U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing support Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific’s Tactical Air Control Party course, call for fires during for a course evaluation on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 18, 2023. TACP Marines provide the operating forces with highly proficient personnel capable of executing air control in combat and contingency operations. The different military occupational specialties that make up a TACP are joint terminal attack controllers, forward air controllers, and joint fires observers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911051
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110093071
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, EWTGPAC TACP B-Roll: Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
