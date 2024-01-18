One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Bridges

One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratoy to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Nate Bridges, who is a biomedical engineer and program lead at AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. He’s passionate about the potential for his work in cognitive neuroscience to make a difference. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
