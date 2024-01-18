One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Bridges

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratoy to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Nate Bridges, who is a biomedical engineer and program lead at AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. He’s passionate about the potential for his work in cognitive neuroscience to make a difference. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)