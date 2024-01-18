Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Lab, One Fight - Dr. Bridges

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    One Lab, One Fight is a video series produced by the Air Force Research Laboratoy to highlight the interesting people who work for the lab and the amazing projects they are working on. This episode features Dr. Nate Bridges, who is a biomedical engineer and program lead at AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. He’s passionate about the potential for his work in cognitive neuroscience to make a difference. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:48
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:03:42
    TAGS

    science
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Neuroscience
    One Lab

