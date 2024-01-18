Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life with 50 Years of GPS

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Video by Ermir Bakraci 

    Space Systems Command

    Over the past 50 years, technology associated with the Global Positioning System (GPS) has fundamentally changed and improved everyday life, commerce, transportation, and military operations - making it hard to imagine life without it. GPS is a constellation of orbiting satellites that provide position, navigation, and timing data to military and civilian users globally. Space Systems Command (SSC) efforts make GPS readily available to enable public needs, as well as fill a crucial role in air, ground, and sea operations in aid of the warfighter’s ability to support and defend our national security. (U.S. Space Force video by Linda Kane, Ermir M. B.)

    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    TAGS

    Guardian
    GPS
    Satellites
    Resilience
    Space Systems Command
    Way of Life

