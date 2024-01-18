Life with 50 Years of GPS

Over the past 50 years, technology associated with the Global Positioning System (GPS) has fundamentally changed and improved everyday life, commerce, transportation, and military operations - making it hard to imagine life without it. GPS is a constellation of orbiting satellites that provide position, navigation, and timing data to military and civilian users globally. Space Systems Command (SSC) efforts make GPS readily available to enable public needs, as well as fill a crucial role in air, ground, and sea operations in aid of the warfighter’s ability to support and defend our national security. (U.S. Space Force video by Linda Kane, Ermir M. B.)
