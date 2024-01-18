DLA Review in Review 2023

2023 was quite a year for team DLA. This video highlights a few of the many accomplishments across the agency and celebrates employees who work so hard to accomplish the mission. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|01.24.2024
|01.24.2024 13:56
|Video Productions
|911025
|240124-D-LU733-8958
|505871
|DOD_110092839
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
