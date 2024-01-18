DLA Review in Review 2023

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    2023 was quite a year for team DLA. This video highlights a few of the many accomplishments across the agency and celebrates employees who work so hard to accomplish the mission. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

