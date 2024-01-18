In the latest edition of Connecting the Dots, hear from Nicole Gianetis, an operations research analyst in the Corporate Operations Department; Mike Alice, a supervisory scientist in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Kelsey Dugan, an ocean engineer in the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911024
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092835
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting the Dots Ep. 5, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT