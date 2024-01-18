Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecting the Dots Ep. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    In the latest edition of Connecting the Dots, hear from Nicole Gianetis, an operations research analyst in the Corporate Operations Department; Mike Alice, a supervisory scientist in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; and Kelsey Dugan, an ocean engineer in the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911024
    VIRIN: 240105-N-UM044-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092835
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting the Dots Ep. 5, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Support
    Wartime Readiness
    NUWC Division Newport
    What We Do Matters
    Connecting the Dots

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT