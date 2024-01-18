Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show Hype Video V1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is a hype video for the upcoming air show at Tyndall Air Force Base on May 4–5, 2024. The event is co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and Thunderbirds as well as numerous other civilian air show performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911021
    VIRIN: 240118-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092811
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    ACC
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Gulf Coast Salute Air Show
    Hype Video
    2024 AIR SHOW
    Military Performers

