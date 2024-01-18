Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Spot - Abandoned Cars

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Abandoned cars in the Kaiserslautern Military Community have become a pain point for both local and host nation police organizations. This is a video spot aimed at decreasing the number of repeat occurrences. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911001
    VIRIN: 240124-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092500
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    Kaiserslautern
    Polizei
    Abandoned Cars
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

