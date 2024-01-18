The 51st Maintenance Group’s weapons standardization section held a bomb building and weapons load competition on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. Units that participated in the competition included the 51st Munitions Squadron, the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 36th FGS. Munitions technicians and aircraft armament technicians demonstrated both speed and proficiency during the competition, some while wearing mission-oriented protective posture level 4. The highest graded teams from the competition will go on to compete at the annual level Maintenance Professional of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
*Audio has been removed due to copyright.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 01:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910987
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092206
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base holds bomb building, weapons loading competition (BROLL), by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT