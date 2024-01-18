Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base holds bomb building, weapons loading competition (BROLL)

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 51st Maintenance Group’s weapons standardization section held a bomb building and weapons load competition on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. Units that participated in the competition included the 51st Munitions Squadron, the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 36th FGS. Munitions technicians and aircraft armament technicians demonstrated both speed and proficiency during the competition, some while wearing mission-oriented protective posture level 4. The highest graded teams from the competition will go on to compete at the annual level Maintenance Professional of the Year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
    *Audio has been removed due to copyright.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 01:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910987
    VIRIN: 240124-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092206
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base holds bomb building, weapons loading competition (BROLL), by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

