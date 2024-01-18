Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Humphreys Soldiers participate in National Mentoring Month (BROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Soldiers gather a Sisters in Arms group to participate in National Mentoring Month on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2024. Sisters in Arms is a private organization that focused on National Mentoring Month by holding a meeting to identify female mentors located on the installation as well as encourage junior members to interact with mentors on a regular basis for military education and career growth. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 910981
    VIRIN: 240123-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110092034
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys Soldiers participate in National Mentoring Month (BROLL), by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT