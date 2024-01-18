Camp Humphreys Soldiers participate in National Mentoring Month (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers gather a Sisters in Arms group to participate in National Mentoring Month on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2024. Sisters in Arms is a private organization that focused on National Mentoring Month by holding a meeting to identify female mentors located on the installation as well as encourage junior members to interact with mentors on a regular basis for military education and career growth. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)