U.S. Soldiers gather a Sisters in Arms group to participate in National Mentoring Month on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2024. Sisters in Arms is a private organization that focused on National Mentoring Month by holding a meeting to identify female mentors located on the installation as well as encourage junior members to interact with mentors on a regular basis for military education and career growth. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jangwoo Ha)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|910981
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-KQ035-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110092034
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys Soldiers participate in National Mentoring Month (BROLL), by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
